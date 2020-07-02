App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cravatex Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore, down 7.61% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore in March 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 189.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2020 down 179.91% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 931.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.

Cravatex shares closed at 283.00 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.

Cravatex
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'20Dec'19Mar'19
Net Sales/Income from operations174.98200.93189.40
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations174.98200.93189.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods131.17124.15151.71
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.1517.60-24.59
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost15.2716.5121.26
Depreciation4.003.531.61
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses44.3435.8943.42
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-16.653.25-4.02
Other Income1.091.671.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.554.92-2.73
Interest3.262.901.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-18.822.02-4.45
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-18.822.02-4.45
Tax-5.421.350.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-13.400.66-4.79
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-13.400.66-4.79
Minority Interest0.000.000.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-13.400.66-4.79
Equity Share Capital2.582.582.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-51.682.57-18.53
Diluted EPS-51.682.57-18.53
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-51.682.57-18.53
Diluted EPS-51.682.57-18.53
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am

tags #Cravatex #Earnings First-Cut #Results #trading

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.