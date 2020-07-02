Cravatex Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore, down 7.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:
Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore in March 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 189.40 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2020 down 179.91% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 931.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.
Cravatex shares closed at 283.00 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.
|Cravatex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|174.98
|200.93
|189.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|174.98
|200.93
|189.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|131.17
|124.15
|151.71
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.15
|17.60
|-24.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.27
|16.51
|21.26
|Depreciation
|4.00
|3.53
|1.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.34
|35.89
|43.42
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-16.65
|3.25
|-4.02
|Other Income
|1.09
|1.67
|1.29
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-15.55
|4.92
|-2.73
|Interest
|3.26
|2.90
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-18.82
|2.02
|-4.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-18.82
|2.02
|-4.45
|Tax
|-5.42
|1.35
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.40
|0.66
|-4.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.40
|0.66
|-4.79
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-13.40
|0.66
|-4.79
|Equity Share Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.68
|2.57
|-18.53
|Diluted EPS
|-51.68
|2.57
|-18.53
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-51.68
|2.57
|-18.53
|Diluted EPS
|-51.68
|2.57
|-18.53
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 09:52 am