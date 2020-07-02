Cravatex Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore, down 7.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 174.98 crore in March 2020 down 7.61% from Rs. 189.40 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 13.40 crore in March 2020 down 179.91% from Rs. 4.79 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 11.55 crore in March 2020 down 931.25% from Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2019.

Cravatex shares closed at 283.00 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.53% returns over the last 6 months and -28.35% over the last 12 months.