Cravatex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 65.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in June 2023 down 65.15% from Rs. 162.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 103.82% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 up 169.17% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 42.98 in June 2022.

Cravatex shares closed at 400.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.