    Cravatex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 65.15% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in June 2023 down 65.15% from Rs. 162.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2023 up 103.82% from Rs. 11.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 up 169.17% from Rs. 2.53 crore in June 2022.

    Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 1.64 in June 2023 from Rs. 42.98 in June 2022.

    Cravatex shares closed at 400.20 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -0.42% over the last 12 months.

    Cravatex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.6083.74162.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.6083.74162.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods32.2752.8699.33
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.935.0319.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.1610.9018.72
    Depreciation0.470.443.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.0518.2429.00
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.30-3.74-7.97
    Other Income1.586.131.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.282.39-6.47
    Interest0.081.313.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.201.09-10.16
    Exceptional Items--0.46--
    P/L Before Tax1.201.55-10.16
    Tax0.78-2.290.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.423.84-11.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.423.84-11.11
    Minority Interest----0.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.423.84-11.11
    Equity Share Capital2.582.582.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6414.85-42.98
    Diluted EPS1.6414.85-42.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.6414.85-42.98
    Diluted EPS1.6414.85-42.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 10:33 pm

