Cravatex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore, down 45.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore in December 2022 down 45.37% from Rs. 159.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.38 crore in December 2022 up 2433.73% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2022 down 426.67% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.