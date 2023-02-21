 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cravatex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore, down 45.37% Y-o-Y

Feb 21, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore in December 2022 down 45.37% from Rs. 159.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.38 crore in December 2022 up 2433.73% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2022 down 426.67% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

Cravatex
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 87.10 170.42 159.43
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 87.10 170.42 159.43
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 66.76 125.15 95.10
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.93 -6.00 17.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.88 15.22 14.50
Depreciation 2.91 8.85 4.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.91 42.55 29.61
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.44 -15.34 -1.90
Other Income 2.32 2.52 2.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.12 -12.82 0.22
Interest 3.51 4.86 3.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -20.63 -17.68 -3.09
Exceptional Items 105.25 -- --
P/L Before Tax 84.62 -17.68 -3.09
Tax -0.76 1.50 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.39 -19.18 -3.66
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.39 -19.18 -3.66
Minority Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.38 -19.18 -3.66
Equity Share Capital 2.58 2.58 2.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 330.42 -74.23 -14.16
Diluted EPS 330.42 -74.23 -14.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 330.42 -74.23 -14.16
Diluted EPS 330.42 -74.23 -14.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited