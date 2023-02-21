English
    Cravatex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore, down 45.37% Y-o-Y

    February 21, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore in December 2022 down 45.37% from Rs. 159.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.38 crore in December 2022 up 2433.73% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2022 down 426.67% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

    Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 330.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.16 in December 2021.

    Cravatex shares closed at 385.00 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 4.03% over the last 12 months.

    Cravatex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations87.10170.42159.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations87.10170.42159.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods66.76125.1595.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.93-6.0017.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost15.8815.2214.50
    Depreciation2.918.854.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.9142.5529.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.44-15.34-1.90
    Other Income2.322.522.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.12-12.820.22
    Interest3.514.863.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-20.63-17.68-3.09
    Exceptional Items105.25----
    P/L Before Tax84.62-17.68-3.09
    Tax-0.761.500.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities85.39-19.18-3.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period85.39-19.18-3.66
    Minority Interest0.000.000.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.38-19.18-3.66
    Equity Share Capital2.582.582.58
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS330.42-74.23-14.16
    Diluted EPS330.42-74.23-14.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS330.42-74.23-14.16
    Diluted EPS330.42-74.23-14.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 21, 2023 10:22 am