Cravatex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore, down 45.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 87.10 crore in December 2022 down 45.37% from Rs. 159.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.38 crore in December 2022 up 2433.73% from Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 14.21 crore in December 2022 down 426.67% from Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021.

Cravatex EPS has increased to Rs. 330.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 14.16 in December 2021.

Cravatex shares closed at 385.00 on February 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.69% returns over the last 6 months and 4.03% over the last 12 months.