Cravatex Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y
February 15, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cravatex are:
Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore in December 2021 up 20.02% from Rs. 132.84 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021 up 37.65% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021 up 81.25% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.
Cravatex shares closed at 377.20 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.67% returns over the last 6 months and 37.01% over the last 12 months.
|Cravatex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|159.43
|156.74
|132.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|159.43
|156.74
|132.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|95.10
|134.80
|80.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|17.99
|-21.51
|14.45
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.50
|17.05
|13.14
|Depreciation
|4.13
|4.15
|3.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|29.61
|26.40
|24.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.90
|-4.16
|-3.87
|Other Income
|2.12
|2.29
|2.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.22
|-1.87
|-1.50
|Interest
|3.32
|3.01
|2.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.09
|-4.88
|-4.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.09
|-4.88
|-4.32
|Tax
|0.56
|1.16
|1.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.66
|-6.04
|-5.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.66
|-6.04
|-5.87
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.66
|-6.04
|-5.87
|Equity Share Capital
|2.58
|2.58
|2.58
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.16
|-23.37
|-22.71
|Diluted EPS
|-14.16
|-23.37
|-22.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.16
|-23.37
|-22.71
|Diluted EPS
|-14.16
|-23.37
|-22.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited