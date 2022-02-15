Cravatex Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore, up 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 159.43 crore in December 2021 up 20.02% from Rs. 132.84 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2021 up 37.65% from Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.35 crore in December 2021 up 81.25% from Rs. 2.40 crore in December 2020.

Cravatex shares closed at 377.20 on February 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.67% returns over the last 6 months and 37.01% over the last 12 months.