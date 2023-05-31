Cranex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore, down 17.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore in March 2023 down 17.52% from Rs. 19.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2023 down 31.44% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 up 6.67% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

Cranex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.55 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.80 in March 2022.

Cranex shares closed at 35.27 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.63% returns over the last 6 months and 103.87% over the last 12 months.