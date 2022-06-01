Cranex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.58 crore, up 33.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.58 crore in March 2022 up 33.04% from Rs. 14.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 up 29.63% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

Cranex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2021.

Cranex shares closed at 18.00 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 9.42% returns over the last 6 months and 85.38% over the last 12 months.