Cranex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.95 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.95 crore in June 2023 up 7.71% from Rs. 8.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 35.06% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.58 crore in June 2023 up 28.89% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2022.

Cranex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Cranex shares closed at 45.59 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 65.48% returns over the last 6 months and 127.38% over the last 12 months.