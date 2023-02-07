Cranex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore, down 7.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cranex are:Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 24.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
Cranex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021.
|Cranex shares closed at 30.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.34% returns over the last 6 months and 45.24% over the last 12 months.
|Cranex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.48
|7.44
|10.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.48
|7.44
|10.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.42
|6.79
|6.27
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.10
|1.38
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.20
|-2.63
|-1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.31
|1.03
|1.02
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.09
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.12
|0.36
|3.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.41
|0.30
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.11
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.47
|0.53
|0.37
|Interest
|0.34
|0.32
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.12
|0.21
|0.09
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.12
|0.21
|0.09
|Tax
|0.05
|0.09
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.07
|0.11
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.07
|0.11
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|6.00
|6.00
|6.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.19
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.19
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.11
|0.19
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|0.11
|0.19
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited