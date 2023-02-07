 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cranex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore, down 7.1% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:23 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Cranex are:Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2022 up 24.68% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.
Cranex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.09 in December 2021. Cranex shares closed at 30.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.34% returns over the last 6 months and 45.24% over the last 12 months.
Cranex
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations9.487.4410.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations9.487.4410.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.426.796.27
Purchase of Traded Goods0.101.38--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.20-2.63-1.01
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.311.031.02
Depreciation0.080.090.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.120.363.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.410.30
Other Income0.200.110.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.530.37
Interest0.340.320.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.210.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.120.210.09
Tax0.050.090.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.110.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.110.06
Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.190.09
Diluted EPS0.110.190.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.110.190.09
Diluted EPS0.110.190.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cranex #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm