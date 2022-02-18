Cranex Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 84.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in December 2021 up 84.5% from Rs. 5.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 45.82% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021 up 7.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020.

Cranex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2020.

Cranex shares closed at 19.05 on February 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 33.68% returns over the last 6 months and 58.75% over the last 12 months.