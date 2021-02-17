Cranex Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, down 27.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in December 2020 down 27.81% from Rs. 7.66 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2020 up 8.31% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2020 down 41.18% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

Cranex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2019.

Cranex shares closed at 12.00 on February 15, 2021 (BSE)