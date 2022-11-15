Cranex Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore, up 21.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.44 crore in September 2022 up 21.19% from Rs. 6.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 58.67% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

Cranex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.

Cranex shares closed at 28.75 on November 14, 2022 (BSE) and has given 80.82% returns over the last 6 months and 74.24% over the last 12 months.