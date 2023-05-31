English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cranex Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore, down 17.52% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cranex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 16.15 crore in March 2023 down 17.52% from Rs. 19.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 28.25% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in March 2023 up 13.13% from Rs. 0.99 crore in March 2022.

    Cranex EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.52 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.73 in March 2022.

    Cranex shares closed at 35.27 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 24.63% returns over the last 6 months and 103.87% over the last 12 months.

    Cranex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations16.159.4819.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations16.159.4819.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.322.420.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.10--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.344.209.95
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.781.311.02
    Depreciation0.080.080.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.721.126.51
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.900.271.24
    Other Income0.140.20-0.36
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.040.470.88
    Interest0.250.340.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.790.120.54
    Exceptional Items-0.02----
    P/L Before Tax0.770.120.54
    Tax0.460.050.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.310.070.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.310.070.48
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.01-0.04
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.310.060.44
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.090.73
    Diluted EPS0.520.090.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.520.090.73
    Diluted EPS0.520.090.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Cranex #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Heavy #Results
    first published: May 31, 2023 03:22 pm