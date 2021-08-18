Cranex Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore, up 87.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.82 crore in June 2021 up 87.75% from Rs. 6.29 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 177.5% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2021 up 24.24% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2020.

Cranex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in June 2020.

Cranex shares closed at 14.25 on August 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 18.75% returns over the last 6 months and 87.99% over the last 12 months.