Cranex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore, down 7.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.