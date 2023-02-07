English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Cranex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore, down 7.1% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cranex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

    Cranex
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.487.4410.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.487.4410.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.426.796.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.101.38--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.20-2.63-1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.031.02
    Depreciation0.080.090.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.120.363.56
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.410.30
    Other Income0.200.110.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.470.530.37
    Interest0.340.320.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.120.210.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.120.210.09
    Tax0.050.090.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.070.110.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.070.110.06
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.060.100.04
    Equity Share Capital6.006.006.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.160.07
    Diluted EPS0.090.160.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.090.160.07
    Diluted EPS0.090.160.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited