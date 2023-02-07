Cranex Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore, down 7.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.48 crore in December 2022 down 7.1% from Rs. 10.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 up 32.62% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2022 up 27.91% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2021.

Cranex EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2021.

Cranex shares closed at 30.50 on February 06, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.34% returns over the last 6 months and 45.24% over the last 12 months.