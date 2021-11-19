Cranes Software Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore, down 71.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.12 crore in September 2021 down 71.66% from Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.52 crore in September 2021 down 95.6% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 6.01 crore in September 2021 down 99.67% from Rs. 3.01 crore in September 2020.

Cranes Software shares closed at 2.92 on November 17, 2021 (BSE) and has given 52.88% returns over the last 6 months and 484.00% over the last 12 months.