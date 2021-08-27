Cranes Software Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore, up 35.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.19 crore in June 2021 up 35.01% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2021 down 563.12% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.52 crore in June 2021 down 620% from Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2020.

Cranes Software shares closed at 2.90 on August 26, 2021 (BSE)