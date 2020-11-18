Cranes Software Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 72.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cranes Software International are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in September 2020 down 72.66% from Rs. 8.31 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2020 down 903.86% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2020 down 196.75% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2019.
Cranes Software shares closed at 0.50 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -31.51% over the last 12 months.
|Cranes Software International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.27
|5.49
|8.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.27
|5.49
|8.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.58
|--
|0.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.61
|4.01
|4.12
|Depreciation
|3.07
|3.22
|3.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.46
|1.24
|2.17
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.45
|-2.98
|-1.43
|Other Income
|1.11
|0.25
|1.79
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.34
|-2.73
|0.36
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.35
|-2.73
|0.36
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.35
|-2.73
|0.36
|Tax
|-0.64
|0.10
|0.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.70
|-2.82
|-0.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.70
|-2.82
|-0.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-5.70
|-2.82
|-0.57
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.24
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.24
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.48
|-0.24
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.48
|-0.24
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 09:00 am