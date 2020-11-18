Cranes Software Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore, down 72.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.27 crore in September 2020 down 72.66% from Rs. 8.31 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.70 crore in September 2020 down 903.86% from Rs. 0.57 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2020 down 196.75% from Rs. 3.38 crore in September 2019.

Cranes Software shares closed at 0.50 on November 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given -9.09% returns over the last 6 months and -31.51% over the last 12 months.