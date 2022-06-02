 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cranes Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 95.99% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cranes Software International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 32.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2022 up 62.82% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2022 up 286.03% from Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2021.

Cranes Software shares closed at 2.91 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 32.27% over the last 12 months.

Cranes Software International
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.32 1.04 32.91
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.32 1.04 32.91
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.28 0.15 2.62
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.52 2.76 0.88
Depreciation 0.03 0.04 3.39
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.34 1.15 54.79
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.85 -3.07 -28.77
Other Income 65.08 0.23 1.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 45.23 -2.84 -27.72
Interest 0.87 0.07 0.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 44.36 -2.91 -28.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 44.36 -2.91 -28.05
Tax 48.94 -0.38 -15.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.57 -2.52 -12.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.57 -2.52 -12.31
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.57 -2.52 -12.31
Equity Share Capital 23.55 23.55 23.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.21 -1.04
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.21 -1.04
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.39 -0.21 -1.04
Diluted EPS -0.39 -0.21 -1.04
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
