Cranes Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 95.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cranes Software International are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 32.91 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2022 up 62.82% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2022 up 286.03% from Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2021.
Cranes Software shares closed at 2.91 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 32.27% over the last 12 months.
|Cranes Software International
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.32
|1.04
|32.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.32
|1.04
|32.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.28
|0.15
|2.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.52
|2.76
|0.88
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.04
|3.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|20.34
|1.15
|54.79
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-19.85
|-3.07
|-28.77
|Other Income
|65.08
|0.23
|1.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.23
|-2.84
|-27.72
|Interest
|0.87
|0.07
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|44.36
|-2.91
|-28.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|44.36
|-2.91
|-28.05
|Tax
|48.94
|-0.38
|-15.74
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.57
|-2.52
|-12.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.57
|-2.52
|-12.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-4.57
|-2.52
|-12.31
|Equity Share Capital
|23.55
|23.55
|23.55
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.21
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.21
|-1.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.39
|-0.21
|-1.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.39
|-0.21
|-1.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited