Cranes Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 95.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 32.91 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2022 up 62.82% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2022 up 286.03% from Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2021.

Cranes Software shares closed at 2.91 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 32.27% over the last 12 months.