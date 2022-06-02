English
    Cranes Software Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore, down 95.99% Y-o-Y

    June 02, 2022 / 12:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cranes Software International are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.32 crore in March 2022 down 95.99% from Rs. 32.91 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2022 up 62.82% from Rs. 12.31 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.26 crore in March 2022 up 286.03% from Rs. 24.33 crore in March 2021.

    Cranes Software shares closed at 2.91 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.28% returns over the last 6 months and 32.27% over the last 12 months.

    Cranes Software International
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.321.0432.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.321.0432.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.280.152.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.522.760.88
    Depreciation0.030.043.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.341.1554.79
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.85-3.07-28.77
    Other Income65.080.231.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.23-2.84-27.72
    Interest0.870.070.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax44.36-2.91-28.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax44.36-2.91-28.05
    Tax48.94-0.38-15.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.57-2.52-12.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.57-2.52-12.31
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.57-2.52-12.31
    Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.21-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.21-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.39-0.21-1.04
    Diluted EPS-0.39-0.21-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
