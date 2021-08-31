Cranes Software Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, down 78.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in June 2021 down 78.01% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2021 down 44.18% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021 down 1048.98% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Cranes Software shares closed at 3.01 on August 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.12% returns over the last 6 months and 428.07% over the last 12 months.