Cranes Software Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, down 78.01% Y-o-Y

August 31, 2021 / 09:11 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Cranes Software International are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in June 2021 down 78.01% from Rs. 5.49 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.07 crore in June 2021 down 44.18% from Rs. 2.82 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.65 crore in June 2021 down 1048.98% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2020.

Cranes Software shares closed at 3.01 on August 30, 2021 (BSE) and has given 88.12% returns over the last 6 months and 428.07% over the last 12 months.

Close
Cranes Software International
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1.2132.915.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.2132.915.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.302.62--
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.490.884.01
Depreciation0.453.393.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.6054.791.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.63-28.77-2.98
Other Income1.531.050.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.10-27.72-2.73
Interest0.080.330.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.18-28.05-2.73
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-5.18-28.05-2.73
Tax-1.11-15.740.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.07-12.31-2.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.07-12.31-2.82
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.07-12.31-2.82
Equity Share Capital23.5523.5523.55
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.35-1.04-0.24
Diluted EPS-0.35-1.04-0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.35-1.04-0.24
Diluted EPS-0.35-1.04-0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 31, 2021 09:00 am

