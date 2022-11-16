Crane Infra Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 83.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in September 2022 up 83.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 up 55.03% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.17 crore in September 2022 up 30.77% from Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2021.

Crane Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in September 2021.

Crane Infra shares closed at 12.10 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 68.06% returns over the last 6 months and 26.57% over the last 12 months.