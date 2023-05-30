Crane Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, down 0.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2023 down 0.04% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2023 down 74.55% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 33.33% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Crane Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in March 2022.

Crane Infra shares closed at 12.80 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.28% returns over the last 6 months and 69.31% over the last 12 months.