Crane Infra Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 188.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in March 2022 up 188.61% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2022 up 149.36% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022 up 162.07% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2021.

Crane Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2021.

Crane Infra shares closed at 7.28 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)