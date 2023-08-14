Crane Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, up 874.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 874.13% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2023 up 683.74% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.15 crore in June 2023 up 618.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022.

Crane Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Crane Infra shares closed at 13.56 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.15% returns over the last 6 months and 67.41% over the last 12 months.