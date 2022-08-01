Crane Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 83.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in June 2022 up 83.86% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 89.38% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2022 up 60% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2021.

Crane Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2021.

Crane Infra shares closed at 8.20 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)