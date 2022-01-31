Crane Infra Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 15.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in December 2021 down 15.23% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2021 down 20.42% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2020.

Crane Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.23 in December 2020.

Crane Infra shares closed at 10.00 on January 28, 2022 (BSE)