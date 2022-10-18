 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Craftsman Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 771.27 crore, up 35.59% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 771.27 crore in September 2022 up 35.59% from Rs. 568.84 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.61 crore in September 2022 up 22.67% from Rs. 49.41 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.86 crore in September 2022 up 19.64% from Rs. 143.65 crore in September 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 27.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.32 in September 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,813.40 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.16% returns over the last 6 months and 11.14% over the last 12 months.

Craftsman Automation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 771.27 675.83 568.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 771.27 675.83 568.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.39 -6.98 -18.95
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.32 56.47 47.27
Depreciation 54.70 53.22 50.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 554.22 462.91 397.75
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 115.42 110.21 92.75
Other Income 1.74 1.31 0.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.16 111.52 93.63
Interest 23.28 25.40 17.77
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 93.88 86.12 75.86
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 93.88 86.12 75.86
Tax 33.27 30.54 26.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.61 55.58 49.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.61 55.58 49.41
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.94 25.97 24.32
Diluted EPS 27.94 25.97 24.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 27.94 25.97 24.32
Diluted EPS 27.94 25.97 24.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 18, 2022 12:55 pm
