Craftsman Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 568.84 crore, up 55.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 568.84 crore in September 2021 up 55.1% from Rs. 366.76 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.41 crore in September 2021 up 97.8% from Rs. 24.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 143.65 crore in September 2021 up 36.1% from Rs. 105.55 crore in September 2020.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 24.32 in September 2021 from Rs. 11.83 in September 2020.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,530.40 on October 18, 2021 (BSE)