English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Craftsman Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 785.52 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 06:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:Net Sales at Rs 785.52 crore in March 2023 up 20.04% from Rs. 654.37 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.34 crore in March 2023 up 36.9% from Rs. 51.38 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.98 crore in March 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 159.06 crore in March 2022.
    Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 33.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.90 in March 2022.Craftsman shares closed at 3,165.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.01% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.
    Craftsman Automation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations785.52747.62654.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations785.52747.62654.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.64-21.56-2.63
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost55.7757.4245.86
    Depreciation53.2953.7654.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses553.56553.62457.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax114.26104.3899.26
    Other Income4.434.615.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax118.69108.99104.57
    Interest38.6029.6323.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax80.0979.3680.81
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax80.0979.3680.81
    Tax9.7528.1329.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities70.3451.2351.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period70.3451.2351.38
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.7624.5624.90
    Diluted EPS33.7624.5624.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS33.7624.5624.90
    Diluted EPS33.7624.5624.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
    first published: May 9, 2023 06:00 pm