Craftsman Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 785.52 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:Net Sales at Rs 785.52 crore in March 2023 up 20.04% from Rs. 654.37 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 70.34 crore in March 2023 up 36.9% from Rs. 51.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.98 crore in March 2023 up 8.12% from Rs. 159.06 crore in March 2022.
Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 33.76 in March 2023 from Rs. 24.90 in March 2022.
|Craftsman shares closed at 3,165.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.01% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.
|Craftsman Automation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|785.52
|747.62
|654.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|785.52
|747.62
|654.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.64
|-21.56
|-2.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|55.77
|57.42
|45.86
|Depreciation
|53.29
|53.76
|54.49
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|553.56
|553.62
|457.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|114.26
|104.38
|99.26
|Other Income
|4.43
|4.61
|5.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|118.69
|108.99
|104.57
|Interest
|38.60
|29.63
|23.76
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|80.09
|79.36
|80.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|80.09
|79.36
|80.81
|Tax
|9.75
|28.13
|29.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|70.34
|51.23
|51.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|70.34
|51.23
|51.38
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.76
|24.56
|24.90
|Diluted EPS
|33.76
|24.56
|24.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|33.76
|24.56
|24.90
|Diluted EPS
|33.76
|24.56
|24.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited