Craftsman Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 785.52 crore, up 20.04% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 785.52 747.62 654.37 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 785.52 747.62 654.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.64 -21.56 -2.63 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 55.77 57.42 45.86 Depreciation 53.29 53.76 54.49 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 553.56 553.62 457.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 114.26 104.38 99.26 Other Income 4.43 4.61 5.31 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 118.69 108.99 104.57 Interest 38.60 29.63 23.76 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.09 79.36 80.81 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 80.09 79.36 80.81 Tax 9.75 28.13 29.43 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 70.34 51.23 51.38 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 70.34 51.23 51.38 Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 33.76 24.56 24.90 Diluted EPS 33.76 24.56 24.90 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 33.76 24.56 24.90 Diluted EPS 33.76 24.56 24.90 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited