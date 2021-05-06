Craftsman Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 535.21 crore, up 60.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 535.21 crore in March 2021 up 60.51% from Rs. 333.44 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 46.81 crore in March 2021 up 1750.2% from Rs. 2.53 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.14 crore in March 2021 up 72.16% from Rs. 88.95 crore in March 2020.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 24.89 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.32 in March 2020.

Craftsman shares closed at 1,378.20 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)