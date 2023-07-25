English
    Craftsman Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 755.71 crore, up 11.82% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 755.71 crore in June 2023 up 11.82% from Rs. 675.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 54.09 crore in June 2023 down 2.68% from Rs. 55.58 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.24 crore in June 2023 up 0.91% from Rs. 164.74 crore in June 2022.

    Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 26.60 in June 2023 from Rs. 25.97 in June 2022.

    Craftsman shares closed at 4,756.00 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months and 83.78% over the last 12 months.

    Craftsman Automation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations755.71785.52675.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations755.71785.52675.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.948.64-6.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.5455.7756.47
    Depreciation58.0753.2953.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses550.81553.56462.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.23114.26110.21
    Other Income2.944.431.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax108.17118.69111.52
    Interest35.5838.6025.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax72.5980.0986.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax72.5980.0986.12
    Tax18.509.7530.54
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities54.0970.3455.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period54.0970.3455.58
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6033.7625.97
    Diluted EPS26.6033.7625.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6033.7625.97
    Diluted EPS26.6033.7625.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

