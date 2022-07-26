Craftsman Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.83 crore, up 56.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 675.83 crore in June 2022 up 56.57% from Rs. 431.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.58 crore in June 2022 up 143.35% from Rs. 22.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.74 crore in June 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 106.95 crore in June 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 25.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.32 in June 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,642.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)