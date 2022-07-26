 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Craftsman Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.83 crore, up 56.57% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 675.83 crore in June 2022 up 56.57% from Rs. 431.65 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.58 crore in June 2022 up 143.35% from Rs. 22.84 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.74 crore in June 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 106.95 crore in June 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 25.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.32 in June 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,642.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)

Craftsman Automation
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 675.83 654.37 431.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 675.83 654.37 431.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.98 -2.63 1.47
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.47 45.86 39.92
Depreciation 53.22 54.49 49.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 462.91 457.39 284.38
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.21 99.26 56.51
Other Income 1.31 5.31 1.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.52 104.57 57.58
Interest 25.40 23.76 22.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 86.12 80.81 35.09
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 86.12 80.81 35.09
Tax 30.54 29.43 12.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 55.58 51.38 22.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 55.58 51.38 22.84
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.97 24.90 10.32
Diluted EPS 25.97 24.90 10.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.97 24.90 10.32
Diluted EPS 25.97 24.90 10.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
