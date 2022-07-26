English
    Craftsman Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 675.83 crore, up 56.57% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 675.83 crore in June 2022 up 56.57% from Rs. 431.65 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.58 crore in June 2022 up 143.35% from Rs. 22.84 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 164.74 crore in June 2022 up 54.03% from Rs. 106.95 crore in June 2021.

    Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 25.97 in June 2022 from Rs. 10.32 in June 2021.

    Craftsman shares closed at 2,642.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)

    Craftsman Automation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations675.83654.37431.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations675.83654.37431.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.98-2.631.47
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost56.4745.8639.92
    Depreciation53.2254.4949.37
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses462.91457.39284.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax110.2199.2656.51
    Other Income1.315.311.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax111.52104.5757.58
    Interest25.4023.7622.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax86.1280.8135.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax86.1280.8135.09
    Tax30.5429.4312.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.5851.3822.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period55.5851.3822.84
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.9724.9010.32
    Diluted EPS25.9724.9010.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.9724.9010.32
    Diluted EPS25.9724.9010.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
