Craftsman Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 431.65 crore, up 170.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 431.65 crore in June 2021 up 170.81% from Rs. 159.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.84 crore in June 2021 up 234.12% from Rs. 17.03 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.95 crore in June 2021 up 141.15% from Rs. 44.35 crore in June 2020.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 10.32 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.62 in June 2020.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,126.60 on July 14, 2021 (NSE)