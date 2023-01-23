Craftsman Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 747.62 crore, up 35.54% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:Net Sales at Rs 747.62 crore in December 2022 up 35.54% from Rs. 551.57 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.23 crore in December 2022 up 39.14% from Rs. 36.82 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.75 crore in December 2022 up 26.24% from Rs. 128.92 crore in December 2021.
Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 24.56 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.84 in December 2021.
|Craftsman shares closed at 3,479.75 on January 20, 2023 (BSE) and has given 31.62% returns over the last 6 months and 58.30% over the last 12 months.
|Craftsman Automation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|747.62
|771.27
|551.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|747.62
|771.27
|551.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-21.56
|-10.39
|-13.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|57.42
|57.32
|53.00
|Depreciation
|53.76
|54.70
|52.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|553.62
|554.22
|385.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.38
|115.42
|74.81
|Other Income
|4.61
|1.74
|2.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|108.99
|117.16
|76.82
|Interest
|29.63
|23.28
|20.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|79.36
|93.88
|56.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|79.36
|93.88
|56.64
|Tax
|28.13
|33.27
|19.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.23
|60.61
|36.82
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.23
|60.61
|36.82
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.56
|27.94
|18.84
|Diluted EPS
|24.56
|27.94
|18.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|24.56
|27.94
|18.84
|Diluted EPS
|24.56
|27.94
|18.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited