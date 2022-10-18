 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Craftsman Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.24 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

Oct 18, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 776.24 crore in September 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 571.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.48 crore in September 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 49.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.93 crore in September 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 144.24 crore in September 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 28.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.33 in September 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,808.55 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and 10.99% over the last 12 months.

Craftsman Automation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 776.24 676.96 571.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 776.24 676.96 571.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.60 -7.78 -10.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 57.78 56.84 47.66
Depreciation 54.69 53.23 50.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 554.87 463.22 390.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 117.50 111.45 93.58
Other Income 1.74 1.31 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 119.24 112.76 94.22
Interest 23.28 25.41 17.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 95.96 87.35 76.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 95.96 87.35 76.46
Tax 33.58 30.76 26.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 62.38 56.59 49.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 62.38 56.59 49.88
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 0.05 0.08
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 62.48 56.64 49.96
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.76 26.01 24.33
Diluted EPS 28.76 26.01 24.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 28.76 26.01 24.33
Diluted EPS 28.76 26.01 24.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
first published: Oct 18, 2022 01:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.