Craftsman Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 776.24 crore, up 35.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 776.24 crore in September 2022 up 35.94% from Rs. 571.01 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 62.48 crore in September 2022 up 25.06% from Rs. 49.96 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 173.93 crore in September 2022 up 20.58% from Rs. 144.24 crore in September 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 28.76 in September 2022 from Rs. 24.33 in September 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,808.55 on October 17, 2022 (BSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and 10.99% over the last 12 months.