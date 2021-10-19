Craftsman Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 571.01 crore, up 54.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 571.01 crore in September 2021 up 54.03% from Rs. 370.72 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.96 crore in September 2021 up 118.83% from Rs. 22.83 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 144.24 crore in September 2021 up 39.34% from Rs. 103.52 crore in September 2020.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 24.33 in September 2021 from Rs. 10.81 in September 2020.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,531.35 on October 18, 2021 (NSE)