Craftsman Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 980.37 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 980.37 crore in March 2023 up 49.29% from Rs. 656.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 77.66 crore in March 2023 up 50.91% from Rs. 51.46 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.32 crore in March 2023 up 21.4% from Rs. 159.24 crore in March 2022.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 37.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 25.00 in March 2022.

Craftsman shares closed at 3,165.75 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.01% returns over the last 6 months and 47.17% over the last 12 months.