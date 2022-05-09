 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Craftsman Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.67 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

May 09, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 656.67 crore in March 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 537.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.46 crore in March 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.24 crore in March 2022 up 3.56% from Rs. 153.76 crore in March 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 25.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.75 in March 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,241.55 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)

Craftsman Automation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 656.67 554.15 537.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 656.67 554.15 537.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.83 -21.02 -1.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 46.25 53.50 44.48
Depreciation 54.49 52.11 50.13
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 458.24 393.86 343.30
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.52 75.70 100.67
Other Income 4.23 1.89 2.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.75 77.59 103.63
Interest 23.78 20.19 30.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 80.97 57.40 73.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 80.97 57.40 73.63
Tax 29.63 19.93 26.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.34 37.47 47.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.34 37.47 47.19
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.12 0.13 0.09
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.46 37.60 47.28
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.00 18.99 24.75
Diluted EPS 25.00 18.99 24.75
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.00 18.99 24.75
Diluted EPS 25.00 18.99 24.75
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
first published: May 9, 2022 09:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.