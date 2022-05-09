Craftsman Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 656.67 crore, up 22.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 656.67 crore in March 2022 up 22.25% from Rs. 537.16 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.46 crore in March 2022 up 8.84% from Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 159.24 crore in March 2022 up 3.56% from Rs. 153.76 crore in March 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 25.00 in March 2022 from Rs. 24.75 in March 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,241.55 on May 06, 2022 (NSE)