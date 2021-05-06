MARKET NEWS

Craftsman Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 537.16 crore, up 60.63% Y-o-Y

May 06, 2021 / 12:56 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 537.16 crore in March 2021 up 60.63% from Rs. 334.41 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.28 crore in March 2021 up 1064.53% from Rs. 4.06 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 153.76 crore in March 2021 up 72.09% from Rs. 89.35 crore in March 2020.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 24.75 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2020.

Craftsman shares closed at 1,378.20 on May 05, 2021 (NSE)

Craftsman Automation
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations537.16489.07
Other Operating Income----
Total Income From Operations537.16489.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials----
Purchase of Traded Goods----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.42-15.95
Power & Fuel----
Employees Cost44.4847.64
Depreciation50.1355.17
Excise Duty----
Admin. And Selling Expenses----
R & D Expenses----
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exp. Capitalised----
Other Expenses343.30315.89
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.6786.32
Other Income2.964.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax103.6390.64
Interest30.0025.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax73.6365.08
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax73.6365.08
Tax26.4421.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities47.1943.44
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period47.1943.44
Minority Interest----
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.090.04
Net P/L After M.I & Associates47.2843.48
Equity Share Capital10.5610.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.7523.31
Diluted EPS24.7523.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS24.7521.59
Diluted EPS24.7523.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
first published: May 6, 2021 12:49 pm

