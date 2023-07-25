Craftsman Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.63 crore, up 53.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,037.63 crore in June 2023 up 53.28% from Rs. 676.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.48 crore in June 2023 up 31.5% from Rs. 56.64 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.94 crore in June 2023 up 31.3% from Rs. 165.99 crore in June 2022.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 36.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.01 in June 2022.

Craftsman shares closed at 4,756.00 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months and 83.78% over the last 12 months.