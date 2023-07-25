English
    Craftsman Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,037.63 crore, up 53.28% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,037.63 crore in June 2023 up 53.28% from Rs. 676.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.48 crore in June 2023 up 31.5% from Rs. 56.64 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.94 crore in June 2023 up 31.3% from Rs. 165.99 crore in June 2022.

    Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 36.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.01 in June 2022.

    Craftsman shares closed at 4,756.00 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.77% returns over the last 6 months and 83.78% over the last 12 months.

    Craftsman Automation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,037.63980.37676.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,037.63980.37676.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-25.48-31.04-7.78
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost66.9760.6456.84
    Depreciation68.2959.9353.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses781.91762.33463.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax145.94128.51111.45
    Other Income3.714.881.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax149.65133.39112.76
    Interest42.3941.9125.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax107.2691.4887.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax107.2691.4887.35
    Tax26.6111.3730.76
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities80.6580.1156.59
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period80.6580.1156.59
    Minority Interest-6.36-2.57--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.190.120.05
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates74.4877.6656.64
    Equity Share Capital10.5610.5610.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.1137.3926.01
    Diluted EPS36.1137.3926.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS36.1137.3926.01
    Diluted EPS36.1137.3926.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

