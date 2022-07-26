 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Craftsman Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 676.96 crore, up 55.56% Y-o-Y

Jul 26, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:

Net Sales at Rs 676.96 crore in June 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 435.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.64 crore in June 2022 up 135.31% from Rs. 24.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.99 crore in June 2022 up 53.16% from Rs. 108.38 crore in June 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 26.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.27 in June 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,642.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)

Craftsman Automation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 676.96 656.67 435.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 676.96 656.67 435.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.78 -2.83 2.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 56.84 46.25 40.35
Depreciation 53.23 54.49 49.37
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 463.22 458.24 284.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 111.45 100.52 58.37
Other Income 1.31 4.23 0.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 112.76 104.75 59.01
Interest 25.41 23.78 22.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 87.35 80.97 36.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 87.35 80.97 36.52
Tax 30.76 29.63 12.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.59 51.34 24.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.59 51.34 24.02
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.05 0.12 0.05
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 56.64 51.46 24.07
Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.01 25.00 11.27
Diluted EPS 26.01 25.00 11.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.01 25.00 11.27
Diluted EPS 26.01 25.00 11.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Craftsman #Craftsman Automation #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:22 am
