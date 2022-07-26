Craftsman Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 676.96 crore, up 55.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 676.96 crore in June 2022 up 55.56% from Rs. 435.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 56.64 crore in June 2022 up 135.31% from Rs. 24.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 165.99 crore in June 2022 up 53.16% from Rs. 108.38 crore in June 2021.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 26.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 11.27 in June 2021.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,642.50 on July 25, 2022 (NSE)