Craftsman Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 435.19 crore, up 166.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 435.19 crore in June 2021 up 166.99% from Rs. 163.00 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.07 crore in June 2021 up 248.31% from Rs. 16.23 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.38 crore in June 2021 up 139.62% from Rs. 45.23 crore in June 2020.

Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 11.27 in June 2021 from Rs. 9.07 in June 2020.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,126.60 on July 14, 2021 (NSE)