Craftsman Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.03 crore, up 35.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Craftsman Automation are:Net Sales at Rs 749.03 crore in December 2022 up 35.17% from Rs. 554.15 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.61 crore in December 2022 up 37.26% from Rs. 37.60 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 162.91 crore in December 2022 up 25.61% from Rs. 129.70 crore in December 2021.
Craftsman EPS has increased to Rs. 25.73 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.99 in December 2021.
|Craftsman shares closed at 3,477.40 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 31.60% returns over the last 6 months and 58.12% over the last 12 months.
|Craftsman Automation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|749.03
|776.24
|554.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|749.03
|776.24
|554.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-22.79
|-8.60
|-21.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|58.24
|57.78
|53.50
|Depreciation
|53.76
|54.69
|52.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|555.28
|554.87
|393.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|104.54
|117.50
|75.70
|Other Income
|4.61
|1.74
|1.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|109.15
|119.24
|77.59
|Interest
|29.63
|23.28
|20.19
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|79.52
|95.96
|57.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|79.52
|95.96
|57.40
|Tax
|28.12
|33.58
|19.93
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|51.40
|62.38
|37.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|51.40
|62.38
|37.47
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.21
|0.10
|0.13
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|51.61
|62.48
|37.60
|Equity Share Capital
|10.56
|10.56
|10.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.73
|28.76
|18.99
|Diluted EPS
|25.73
|28.76
|18.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|25.73
|28.76
|18.99
|Diluted EPS
|25.73
|28.76
|18.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited