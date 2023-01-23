Craftsman Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 749.03 crore, up 35.17% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 749.03 776.24 554.15 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 749.03 776.24 554.15 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -22.79 -8.60 -21.02 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 58.24 57.78 53.50 Depreciation 53.76 54.69 52.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 555.28 554.87 393.86 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 104.54 117.50 75.70 Other Income 4.61 1.74 1.89 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 109.15 119.24 77.59 Interest 29.63 23.28 20.19 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.52 95.96 57.40 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 79.52 95.96 57.40 Tax 28.12 33.58 19.93 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 51.40 62.38 37.47 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 51.40 62.38 37.47 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.21 0.10 0.13 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 51.61 62.48 37.60 Equity Share Capital 10.56 10.56 10.56 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.73 28.76 18.99 Diluted EPS 25.73 28.76 18.99 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 25.73 28.76 18.99 Diluted EPS 25.73 28.76 18.99 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited