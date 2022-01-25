Craftsman Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 554.15 crore, up 13.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 554.15 crore in December 2021 up 13.31% from Rs. 489.07 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.60 crore in December 2021 down 13.52% from Rs. 43.48 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 129.70 crore in December 2021 down 11.05% from Rs. 145.81 crore in December 2020.

Craftsman EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.99 in December 2021 from Rs. 23.31 in December 2020.

Craftsman shares closed at 2,199.15 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)